Terry Greene

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Greene.
Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terry Ray Greene, 62, of Dry Ridge, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. 
He was a truck driver for Castellini Company and a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church. 
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Elaine Carr Greene. 
Survivors include his father, Bernard L. "Teddy" Greene of Dry Ridge; a brother, Darrell L. (Donna) Greene of Dry Ridge; a nephew, Justin (Katrina) Greene of Williamstown; a niece, Crystal Rice of Independence; great nephews, Kyle Greene and Joel Greene and a great niece, Katie Greene. 
Funeral services were held Aug. 6 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. 
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery. 
Memorials are suggested to the Grant County or the .  
Online condolences may be made at www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.  
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.