Terry Ray Greene, 62, of Dry Ridge, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was a truck driver for Castellini Company and a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Elaine Carr Greene.
Survivors include his father, Bernard L. "Teddy" Greene of Dry Ridge; a brother, Darrell L. (Donna) Greene of Dry Ridge; a nephew, Justin (Katrina) Greene of Williamstown; a niece, Crystal Rice of Independence; great nephews, Kyle Greene and Joel Greene and a great niece, Katie Greene.
Funeral services were held Aug. 6 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Grant County or the .
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019