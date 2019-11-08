Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Estes Souder. View Sign Service Information Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home 30 S. Main Dry Ridge , KY 41035 (859)-823-5641 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Estes Souder was born in Furnace, KY on Sept. 16, 1926 and passed away at her residence in Dry Ridge, KY on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the wife of Elton B. Souder whom she married July 2, 1949.

Mrs. Souder was a Tax Examiner with the Department of Treasury, Bureau of A.T.F. for 21 years. She was a member of the Sherman Baptist Church and Baptist women, a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary, and a past president of the Falmouth Lodge, Woodmen of the World.

World.

In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years, she is survived by a son, Richard (Carolyn) Souder of Orlando, FL; 2 daughters, Ellen (Thomas) Heile of Dry Ridge, KY, Donna (Slade) MacTaggart of Georgetown, TX; 4 grandchildren; Jennifer Myatt, Douglas Drysdale, both of Dry Ridge, Jerrod MacTaggart of Wichita Falls, TX, Lauren MacTaggart of Scottsdale, AZ and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Allie and Martha Ellen Shouse Estes, Mrs. Souder was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Estes, and her sister, Beulah Dowers.

Funeral services were held Oct. 8 at the Eckler McDaniel Funeral Home with Rev. David Tucker officiating. Burial was in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 222, Williamstown, KY 41097 or Sherman Baptist Church at 3525 Dixie Hwy., Dry Ridge, KY 41035 or Bluegrass Care Navigators at 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.

