Thomas Ray Howard, 64, of Latonia, formerly of Williamstown, died Thursday July 4, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Preston Ray and Inez Thompson Howard.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Wilson of Latonia; two sons, Shad Michael Howard of Cincinnati, Ohio and Thomas Shannon Howard of Bromley; a daughter, Gwen Trammel of Owenton; three brothers, Rickey Howard of Williamstown, Ronnie Howard of Cordova and David Howard of Minnesota Lakes, Minnesota; a sister, Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen.
Burial will be in Upland Cemetery in Hulen.
Published in Grant County News from July 11 to July 15, 2019