Truman "Pete" Combs of Independence, KY passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 84. Truman was born in Isom, KY on Dec. 21, 1934, to the late Orbin and Millie Stamper Combs.
Truman was preceded in death by his second wife, Lorraine Stravach Combs, and his brother, Clemon Combs.
Truman is survived by his wife, Wanda; a son, Robert (Diane) Combs, Troy, MI, and a daughter, Betty Branum, Warren, MI [children with first wife Neva Rose Combs, deceased]; five sons, Jerry (Cynthia) Combs, Dry Ridge, KY; Ronald Combs, Walton, KY; Paul Combs, Lexington, KY; Richard (Sherri) Combs, Wake Forest, NC; and Steven Combs, Walton, KY, and a daughter, Cheryl (Kenneth) Thomas, Walton, KY, [children with Lorraine Stravach Combs]; three brothers, Joe (Verna Kay) Combs; Burnett (Mary) Combs, and Gene (Deb) Combs, all of Isom, KY; and two sisters, Geraldine (Berchel) Neace, Isom, KY, and Aerolene (Happy) Morgerson, Georgetown, KY.
He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Truman was retired from Owens-Illinois. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and often reminisced of his camping/deer hunting trips with family and friends, as well his many fishing adventures with his children while living in New Jersey, which was for approximately 25 years. After his retirement, he and his second wife, Lorraine, spent many winters enjoying the state of Florida. He enjoyed sports and was a passionate UK Wildcat basketball fan. Truman never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his stories and life experiences. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Services were held Oct. 26, 2019 at Lighthouse Ministries in Bellevue, KY.
Published in Grant County News on Nov. 7, 2019