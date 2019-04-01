Ulysses S. Noe, 94, of West Alexandria, Ohio, died Friday, March 29, 2019 in Eaton.
He was born in Cawood Aug. 24, 1924 to Byrd and Joanna (Thomas) Noe.
He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and was an electrician by trade and had worked for the Veterans Administration and previously had owned his business called Noe Electric in West Alexandria.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Eaton, Ohio, F.& A.M. Chapter #88, Antioch Shrine, Chapter #182 O.E.S. and West Alexandria Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye in 2010.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Degler of Eaton, Ohio, Judy (Chris) Conrad of Dry Ridge; four grandchildren, Shannon Schmidt of Camden, Ohio, Chic Degler, Kansas City, Missouri, Kyle (Jenka) Conrad of Florence and Evan (Amanda) Conrad of Cadiz; four great grandchildren, Julie and Maggie Schmidt and Taylor and Leah Conrad; a brother, John (Jackie) Noe and a sister, Wilma Dugger, both of Corbin and nieces and neph-ews. Also deceased were his parents and 10 siblings.
Funeral services were held April 1 at the First Baptist Church in Eaton, Ohio.
Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio.
