Virginia Dare Napier Ruby
1959 - 2020
Virginia Dare Napier Ruby was born Feb. 10, 1959 in Owenton, Kentucky and passed away Nov. 9, 2020 in Williamstown, Kentucky at the age of 61.
She was the daughter of the late Walter Patrick and Ella Mae Watts Napier.
Virginia was an Owner/Operator and Bookkeeper for Ruby's Boat Dock on Lake Williamstown in Dry Ridge, Kentucky. She had a love for remodeling, baking, cooking, but mostly for her family.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 21, 1994 to Larry W. Ruby. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Bryan (Bonnie) Skinner of Williamstown; daughter Ashley (Todd) Gordon of Williamstown; Michele Whitley of Crittenden; Jeremiah Ruby and Shawn Ruby of Dry Ridge; granddaughter Harper Skinner and soon to be granddaughter Nova Lynn Gordon; grandchildren: Kassidy Whitley and Konner Whitley of Georgetown and Carley Ruby and Chelsey Ruby of Crittenden. Also surviving are brothers: Randy (Marcie) Napier of LaFollette, TN; Barry Wade (Gay) Napier of Walton; David Napier of Dry Ridge; sisters: Mary Adeline King and Becky Napier Hyatt, of Dry Ridge; Lisa (Randy) Napier Godman and Michelle (Gary) Napier Henderson of Berry; and twin sister Ella Janette Napier of Villa Hills; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky.
The funeral services will also be on Facebook Live on Stanley Funeral Homes Facebook page. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 as well as 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral in Williamstown.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Team Chelsey Smiles, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; Knoxville Baptist Church, 110 East Fairview Rd., Williamstown, KY 41097 or Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Cure at UC Medical Center, payable to University of Cincinnati Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11, 2020.
