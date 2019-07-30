Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence , KY 41042 (859)-525-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda King, 77, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, surrounded by loved ones.

Devoted wife, loving mother and a fun mamaw are just a few words in describing ElWanda (Wanda) King, 77.

She was a homemaker, who's job never stopped. She was always thinking of others like donating often to St. Jude and an advocate for veterans...among many more.

She signed up to become an organ donor because she wanted to help those who needed most.

Her love for life was a rainbow of many things she loved doing, such as reading, traveling, feeding ducks, playing pranks for a good laugh and snacking (especially enjoying dinner at 6 p.m. while watching Momma's Family). In her youthful years, she enjoyed riding horses and gardening, when she had free time.

Filling the home with much love and laughter, you'd hear her singing Cher songs with her granddaughter, Devan and playing Old Maid with her grandson, Brennan Paul, only to listen to them picking on each other who's the one cheating.

She will be greatly missed and loved always.

Her husband, Paul King predeceased her along with her father, Wessley Howard and mother, Katie (Odor) Howard. Along with several brothers and a sister.

Wanda is survived by her son, Chad King; daughters, Paula (Rick) Kells, Sandra King, Tanya (Jimmy) Clayton and Crystal King (Scott Mize). Sister, Berdella Harding; Wanda's biggest loves, granddaughter, Devan Lewis and grandson, Brennan King

The family will be holding a private service. Share your dearest memories of our mother on





