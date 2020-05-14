Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee Carr. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lee (Fortner) Carr, 92, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Covington.

Wanda is preceded in death by the love of her life, her loving husband of 54 years Bobby Carr and her beloved son Artie; her parents, Nancy Jane (Penick) and Arthur Fortner and nine siblings, Kenneth Fortner, Gale Fortner, Blanche Cummings, George Fortner, Harold Fortner, Dorothy Bowling, Mary Dalton, Jane Collins and Bill Fortner.

Wanda was born at home on March 22, 1928 in Dry Ridge to her parents Nancy Jane (Penick) and Arthur Fortner. At the age of 14, Wanda's family moved to Covington; she attended Holmes High School. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bobby) Carr at Lloyd's Roller Rink in Covington. The two skated together as partners competitively; they won first place in state competition and on June 26 of 1948 the two were married at First Christian Church in Covington and were partners for life. Their first child came in 1949 and the last came in 1971. Shortly after the birth of her last child she enrolled into nursing school and graduated Valedictorian of her class.

She started her lifetime career as a nurse in the NICU at Children's Hospital taking care of premature newborns. She was a dedicated nurse and a valued employee. She treated every child she cared for as her own. She retired with nearly 30 years of service. Her retirement days consisted of traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports and her son Brad coach basketball. She was still going to games supporting and dedicating her life to her children and grandchildren.

Wanda was an avid fan of many sports, especially soccer, football, bowling, softball, baseball and basketball. She played softball for the First Christian Church where she was a pitcher with four of her daughters on the field at all times. Wanda and Bobby coached their sons and grandsons in baseball and basketball. She was a strong advocate for the sports programs of Holmes High School Athletics. She was their most loyal and outspoken fan, to say the least. She was president of both the PTA and Holmes Boosters. She was loved by many students, teachers and coaches. Wanda followed her children and grandchildren to watch all their sports.

Wanda is survived by her children, Nancy Unkraut (Dale) of Florence, Cyndi Baker (Danny) of Independence, Mindy Parks (Phillip) of Erlanger, Tanya Goetz (Chuck) of Taylor Mill, Yvette Ramler (Bob) of Elsmere, Bart Carr of Independence, Brad Carr (Carla) of Hebron and Taffie Paul of Covington; a brother, John Fortner; a sister, Garnett Hall and a daughter-in-law, Trudy Carr, along with her 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with another one on the way. She was also survived by three former son-n-laws: James Hamilton, Stephen Gallichio and Gary Fabre'.

