Wanda Geraldine Clemons Middleton, 83, of Dry Ridge, died Monday, June 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was a member of Dry Ridge Baptist Church, the Dry Ridge Senior Group and a retired secretary for Levi Strauss in Florence.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Howard Donald "Don" Wright and James "Jim" Middleton; two sons, Bobby Wright and Steve Wright; three brothers, Elmer Lloyd Clemons, Gayle Lee Clemons and Darrell Clemons and a sister, Arva Jean Jones.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty Jo Wynn of Dry Ridge and Kathleen Caldwell of Union; three grandchildren, Melissa Kaye Moore (Shane) of Jonesville, Tracey Lynn Godsey (Jon) of Erlanger and Christopher Allen Wright of Jonesville; and 4 great grandchildren: Ashton Moore, Audrey Wright, Corbin Wright and Steve "Collin" Wright.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 28 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
Burial was be in Jonesville IOOF Cemetery.
Memorial suggested to or .
Published in Grant County News from July 4 to July 15, 2019