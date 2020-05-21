Warren Robert Stirle

Service Information
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY
41035
(859)-823-5641
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:30 PM
ckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Warren Robert Stirle, 84, of Florence, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Edgewood. 
He is survived by a son, Timothy W. Stirle of TX; two daughters, Cynthia Thorman of Newport and Lisa Fischer of Burlington; a sister, Barbara Morgan of Mauston, WI; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. 
Services were held May 21 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. 
Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News on May 21, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.