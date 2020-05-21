Warren Robert Stirle, 84, of Florence, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Edgewood.
He is survived by a son, Timothy W. Stirle of TX; two daughters, Cynthia Thorman of Newport and Lisa Fischer of Burlington; a sister, Barbara Morgan of Mauston, WI; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services were held May 21 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge.
Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News on May 21, 2020