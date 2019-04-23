Wesley "Grant" Conley, 52, of El Paso, Texas, formerly of Grant County, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
He passed due to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
He was born to parents Donnie Paul Conley Sr. and Margaret Ann Clemons Conley, on July 13, 1966 in Williamstown, Kentucky. He was class of '85 at Grant County High School but completed his GED later.
He enjoyed time with friends and family, fishing, hunting, pretty much anything outdoors, roughhousing with kids and dogs, following his wife around the world and perpetually playing pranks. He was loved, admired and appreciated more than he would ever believe. He met Margaret "Margie" Ann Disselkamp in 1983 at Violet Ridge Church of Christ Youth group.
They married on Dec. 6, 1985 in Williamstown and raised a daughter, Jessika "Jesse" Con-ley.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Conley; daughter and son-in-law, Jessika and Michael Childs; grandsons, Austin and Mason Childs; brothers, Steve Conley, Duard Conley and Greg Roland and sisters, Melissa Conley, Allison Meece and Pam (Blair) Conley.
He was preceded in death by his "Ma" & "Pop" and brothers, Cliff and Donnie Jr. "Squirt".
Memorial services will be held at noon with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Crittenden Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Team Gleason Foundation (to defeat ALS) www.teamgleason.org.
More details and memories can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/wesley-conley/
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 23, 2019