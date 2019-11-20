Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert Ray Walters, 84, of Crittenden, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Center in Edgewood.

Born in Grant County, KY on Christmas Day, 1934, he was the son of the late James Cony McClure and Alma Perkins Walters.

On Jan. 27, 2007, he was united in marriage to Mary Perkins-Wilburn; she survives.

He retired as a truck driver from CCC Trucking and was a card carrying member of the Teamster Union. Much enjoyment came from farming the land, raising tobacco, tending to his cattle and eating a good country meal. Other interests included fishing and boating, particularly at their summer home in Coldwater, Michigan. He held his church membership at Sherman Baptist Church but was most recently attending Williamstown Christian Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 12 years, Mary Walters; three sisters, Barbara Walters (Harry) Cook of Corinth, Lillian Walters (Herman) Hamm of Dry Ridge and Lois Walters Nickels of Dry Ridge.

Five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Mildred Dixon Walters; a son, Greg Walters; a step-son, Charles Dwayne Wilburn and two sisters, Rosemary Walters Williams and Betty Sue Walters West.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 18 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Homes with the Rev. Gary Swick officiating.

Burial was in Williamstown Cemetery.

