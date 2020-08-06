1/
Willard Ingram, 84, of Dry Ridge, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dry Ridge. 
He was the son of the late Andy, Sr. and Dorothy Richardson Ingram.
In addition to his wife, Connie Ingram, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer and Andy, Jr. and two sisters, Margaret and Beulah.
He is survived by a son, Buddy Ingram of Dry Ridge; three daughters, Katrina Prather of Dry Ridge, Kelly Kinster of Sandy Hook and Kim Huesman of Dry Ridge; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. 
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating. 
Graveside services with Military Honors will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug.10 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.

Published in Grant County News from Aug. 6 to Sep. 5, 2020.
