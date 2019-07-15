Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Cull. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Cull, 74, of Dry Ridge, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was the husband of Linda Ballard Cull.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1945 to the late Byron and Virginia Davis Cull.

He was united in marriage in October of 1964 to the love of his life, Linda Ballard. He was a tobacco farmer all his life and had a passion for farming.

He raised beef and dairy cattle, he loved to travel in the Smoky Mountains and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He was a former member of the board of adjustments, council member of the adult extension council, Gideon's International, Grant County Farm Bureau board of directors, former Dry Ridge Baptist Church deacon, Sunday school teacher of 42 years, Grant County Fair Board 1974-2010, past president of the fair board for 15 years, previous Mayor of Dry Ridge for eight years and volunteer with the Dry Ridge Fire Department.

In addition to his wife Linda, survivors include a daughter, Paula Cull of Dry Ridge, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Davis Cull.

A celebratory memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life ceremony being held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Williamstown Baptist Church. Dr. Terry Leap will be officiating services.

Memorials are suggested to the or the Gideon's International. Stanley Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.





William "Bill" Cull, 74, of Dry Ridge, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.He was the husband of Linda Ballard Cull.He was born on Feb. 2, 1945 to the late Byron and Virginia Davis Cull.He was united in marriage in October of 1964 to the love of his life, Linda Ballard. He was a tobacco farmer all his life and had a passion for farming.He raised beef and dairy cattle, he loved to travel in the Smoky Mountains and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.He was a former member of the board of adjustments, council member of the adult extension council, Gideon's International, Grant County Farm Bureau board of directors, former Dry Ridge Baptist Church deacon, Sunday school teacher of 42 years, Grant County Fair Board 1974-2010, past president of the fair board for 15 years, previous Mayor of Dry Ridge for eight years and volunteer with the Dry Ridge Fire Department.In addition to his wife Linda, survivors include a daughter, Paula Cull of Dry Ridge, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Davis Cull.A celebratory memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life ceremony being held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Williamstown Baptist Church. Dr. Terry Leap will be officiating services.Memorials are suggested to the or the Gideon's International. Stanley Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Published in Grant County News from July 18 to July 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.