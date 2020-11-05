William F. Hensley, 77, of Williamstown, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Claypool Hensley; a son, William Steve Hensley of Williamstown; a daughter, Teresa Thornberry of Williamstown; sisters, Ilene Janos of Independence, Claudia Dawalt of Williamstown, Vera Blevins of London and Gladys Faul of Georgetown; a brother; Henry Hensley of Covington; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.

Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.



