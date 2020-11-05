1/
William F Hensley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Hensley, 77, of Williamstown, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Claypool Hensley; a son, William Steve Hensley of Williamstown; a daughter, Teresa Thornberry of Williamstown; sisters, Ilene Janos of Independence, Claudia Dawalt of Williamstown, Vera Blevins of London and Gladys Faul of Georgetown; a brother; Henry Hensley of Covington; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.
Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
12:30 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved