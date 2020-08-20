Wilma Elaine Spaulding Collins, 90, of Morning View, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Wilma was born Jan. 6, 1930 in Pendleton County and she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Hazel Mangold Spaulding. She was united in marriage to Marion Franklin Collins on April 10, 1948.

Wilma was a retired bookkeeper for the Grant County News. She was a member of Wilmington Baptist Church, where she taught the toddler class for over 20 years. She loved to sew, gardening, canning and was known for her kindness and devotion to those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Collins in 2008 and a son, Brian Collins on Aug. 8, 2020. She is also preceded by two brothers, Ralph and Eugene Spaulding and a sister, Nola Blanche Tope.

She is survived by a son, Michael Collins (Faye) of Morning View; daughters, Aimee Gallagher and Jennifer Townsend (John) both of Morning View; six grandchildren, Michael and Chris Collins, Tessa Townsend James, Anna Townsend Kratzsch, Rebbecca Gallagher Jones and Ethan Matthew Gallagher; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Private visitation was held Monday, Aug. 17 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden with private graveside services following at the Willmington Baptist Church Cemetery.



