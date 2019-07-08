Wilma Sue Smith, 72, of Owenton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care in Grant County.
She was the daughter of the late Calept and Helen Riley Messer.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Spence Smith of Owenton; two sons, Michael Todd Perkins of Erlanger and Douglas Jason Smith of Verona; two brothers, Veston Messer of Walton and Kenny Messer of Monroe, North Carolina; a sister, Linda Skirvin of Zeeland, Michigan and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 10 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
Burial was in the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-North in Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News from July 11 to July 15, 2019