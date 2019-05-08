Wilma Eloise Simpson Stetter, 82, of Florence, died May 6, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late William McKinley "Mac" and Bessie Mae Milner Simpson.
Survivors include her two sons, Bill Stetter of Columbia, Tennessee and Eric Stetter of Wil-liamstown; four daughters, Mae Elaine Roberts of Williamstown, Barbara Eileen Atkinson, Cathy Eloise Walton and Jennifer Ellen Martinez, all of Dry Ridge; a sister, Mary Evalyn Faulkner of Dry Ridge; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home.
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
