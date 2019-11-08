Wm. Dudley Peddicord of Williamstown, KY was born Dec. 11, 1933 and died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Williamstown at the age of 85.
Dudley was the son of the late William Minor and Hattie Stella Beagle Peddicord. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of the Williamstown Christian Church where he was an Elder Emeritus. He was the Williamstown City Clerk until 1992 when he retired, and was a former member of the Williamstown City Council. On May 4, 1957 he was united in marriage to his wife Ramona Souder Peddicord, and continued to be a loving husband, father and grandfather until his death.
Surviving is his wife Ramona; one son, Mark William (Linda) Peddicord of Walton, KY; one daughter, Susan (Bruce) Snellen of Robertsdale, AL; one granddaughter, Amanda Greenwald of Florence, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Oct. 5 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home with burial in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 10, 2019