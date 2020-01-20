Aaron Dean Fulkerson, 26, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his father, Van Fulkerson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Adkins Fulkerson.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020