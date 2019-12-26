Adolphus "Pete" Cain, 97, of Big Clifty, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1922, in Clarkson, the son of the late Hezekiah and Francis Hodge Cain.
He was a farmer and heavy equipment operator. Pete enjoyed working, running a bulldozer, farming and tractor-pulling. He loved to socialize with everybody. He held a 4th of July picnic for 14 years, feeding and talking with hundreds of people. He was married to his wife, Juanita Berg Cain, for 62 years until her death. Pete visited several churches in the county and especially enjoyed his Sunday services, which included services at Potter's Hope Ministries, Clarkson Community Church and Lilac Road Church of Christ.
He is survived by his children, Arlene Cain of Big Clifty, Carolyn Keown (Dee) of Clarkson, Michael Cain of Big Clifty, Daniel Cain (Sue) of Big Clifty, Matthew Cain (Beth) of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Martina Burkhead (David) of Big Clifty; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, David Cain; one grandson, Joseph Keown; five brothers, Earl Cain, Winford Cain, Jesse Cain, Junior Cain and Bob Cain; and five sisters, Annie Miles, Effie Cain, Ruby Royalty, Mary Nevitt and Cordie Sims.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Curtis Decker officiating. Burial is in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019