Agnes Rhea Carroll, 89, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Carroll (Becky) of Big Clifty, Linda Hack (Walter R.) of Leitchfield, Dottie Camp (Greg) of Cloverport and Kelly G. Carroll (Aileen) of Lake Hills, Texas.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Carroll; and her parents, Timothy and Lillie Newton Saltsman.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019