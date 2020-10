Or Copy this URL to Share

Aileen Farris Cummings, 95, of Taylorsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.



Survivors include two sons, James Ray Cummings and Charles Lynn Cummings; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery.



Visitation begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home.



