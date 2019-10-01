Albert Lee Hodges, 88, of Corydon, Indiana, formerly of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon.
Survivors include his children, Glynda Brooks (Gene) and Karen Roeder (John), both of Louisville, Larry Hodges of Corydon and Michael Hodges (Kristen) of New Middletown, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Louise Hodges; and his parents, Logan and Laura Crayton Cherry Hodges.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Claggett Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019