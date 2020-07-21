1/
Alex Wathen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Wathen, 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Wathen; three sons, Christian Goostree, Caleb Posey and Kyler Goostree all of Leitchfield; two daughters, Rosa Hatfield and Kimberly Hutchins, both of Leitchfield; and nine grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
02:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved