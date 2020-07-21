Alex Wathen, 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Dawn Wathen; three sons, Christian Goostree, Caleb Posey and Kyler Goostree all of Leitchfield; two daughters, Rosa Hatfield and Kimberly Hutchins, both of Leitchfield; and nine grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Bethel Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

