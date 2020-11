Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Diane Cole, 77, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.



Survivors include her children, Julie Crain, George Cole, Alice Cole and Dixie Bowman, all of Leitchfield, Sarah Amundson of Clarkson and Wendy Cole of Vine Grove; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



The funeral is private with Brother William Dotson officiating. Burial follows in Cedar Hill Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store