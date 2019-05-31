Alice Nell Skaggs, 80, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Wright, Danny Dell Dennis, Nancy Robitaille, Kenny Skaggs and Eric Skaggs (Trish); and one stepdaughter, Songia Comley (David).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Skaggs; and her parents, Willie and Ella Green Kinser.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019