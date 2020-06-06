Alice Roof
1943 - 2020
Alice Roof, 76, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Reva Carwile (William) of Harned and Sharon Roof of Morgantown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie Roof; and her parents, Claude and Lucy Bell Beard Decker.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
