Alicia Marie Patterson, 67, of Mt. Sterling, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Ray Patterson Sr.; and four children, Dawn Marie Cochran, Kimberly Oday, Dana Lynn Patterson and Donald Ray Patterson Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Eva Catherine Burden Wooldridge.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Layman Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is after 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019