Alma Catherine Shartzer, 101, of Duff, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include five children, Beverly Ann Edwards (David) and Sherman Shartzer (Mildred), both of Corydon, Ind., Becky Cann (Sidney) of Leitchfield, and Jerry Shartzer (Janet) and Jo Escue (Nolan), both of Duff.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles "Tom" Shartzer; and her parents, William and Bessie Harrell Burnett.
Private services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations of hanging baskets to Grayson Manor, or by making a donation to Duff Cemetery in her name.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2020