Andrew Clifton Clodfelter, 24, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Survivors include his parents, Christy and Leslie Allen Gibson and Max and Christy Clodfelter, a sister, two brothers, three stepsisters and a stepbrother.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with burial in Gibson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.