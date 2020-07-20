1/
Andrew Clifton Clodfelter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Clifton Clodfelter, 24, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Survivors include his parents, Christy and Leslie Allen Gibson and Max and Christy Clodfelter, a sister, two brothers, three stepsisters and a stepbrother.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with burial in Gibson Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved