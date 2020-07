Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew Clifton Clodfelter, 24, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Survivors include his parents, Christy and Leslie Allen Gibson and Max and Christy Clodfelter, a sister, two brothers, three stepsisters and a stepbrother.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with burial in Gibson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

