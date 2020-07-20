Andrew Clifton Clodfelter, 24, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Survivors include his parents, Christy and Leslie Allen Gibson and Max and Christy Clodfelter, a sister, two brothers, three stepsisters and a stepbrother.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with burial in Gibson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

