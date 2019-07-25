Angela Pennington, 44, of LaGrange, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Richmond Nursing and Rehab in LaGrange.
Survivors include her children, Jacob Warren, Samuel Pennington, and twins Jonathan and Lillie Pennington, all of Hodgenville; and her father, Rolly Miller of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Lee Pennington; an infant daughter, Sarah Ashley Warren; and her mother, Sudie Mae Woodrum.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Joseph Lee Pennington Memorial Scholarship Fund at Murray State University.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019