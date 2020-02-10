Angela Renee Hudson Young, 44, of Millwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1975, the daughter of Brenis and Lois Wilson Hudson.
She was a medical receptionist for Caneyville Family Practice and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, who enjoyed coaching softball, basketball and cheerleading. She professed faith in Christ at the Wilson Home General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, A. J. Scanlon and her daughter, JoHanna Mae "Jo Jo" Young, both of Millwood.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Steve Mahurin and Brother Charlie Love officiating. Burial is in Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
