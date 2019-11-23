Service Information Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors 2373 Elizabethtown Road Leitchfield , KY 42754 (270)-259-4566 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of the U.S. Army Nurse Cadet Corps, in Iowa City, Iowa, during World War II.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Ashcraft of Aiken, S.C., and Mary Martha Horine (Dave) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one son, Jim Marshall (Ann) of Leitchfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leo Marshall; two sons, Michael Marshall and John Marshall; and her parents, Claude and Martha Williams Sears.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Burial is in St. Jospeh's Cemetery, followed by a reception at the St. Joseph parish hall.

Visitation is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grayson County Historical Society (122 East Main St, PO Box 84, Leitchfield, KY, 42754), St. Joseph Catholic Church's Altar Society or St. Joseph Cemetery Funds (204 N. Main St, Leitchfield, KY, 42754) are requested.

Condolences may be made at













Ann Elizabeth Sears Marshall, 95, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Hosparus Inpatient Unit, Norton's Pavilion, in Louisville.She was a member of the U.S. Army Nurse Cadet Corps, in Iowa City, Iowa, during World War II.Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Ashcraft of Aiken, S.C., and Mary Martha Horine (Dave) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one son, Jim Marshall (Ann) of Leitchfield.She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leo Marshall; two sons, Michael Marshall and John Marshall; and her parents, Claude and Martha Williams Sears.The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Burial is in St. Jospeh's Cemetery, followed by a reception at the St. Joseph parish hall.Visitation is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grayson County Historical Society (122 East Main St, PO Box 84, Leitchfield, KY, 42754), St. Joseph Catholic Church's Altar Society or St. Joseph Cemetery Funds (204 N. Main St, Leitchfield, KY, 42754) are requested.Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com. Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close