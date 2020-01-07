Anna Lee Porter (1916 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Anna Lee Porter, 103, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include one daughter, Glenda Rex Nicholls of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Porter; and her parents, Rector and Irene Carter Decker.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020
