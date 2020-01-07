Anna Lee Porter, 103, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include one daughter, Glenda Rex Nicholls of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Porter; and her parents, Rector and Irene Carter Decker.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020