Sister Anne Michelle Mudd of St. Paul, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in her 60th year of religious life.



She was a 1964 graduate of Brescia College and was an educator for 56 years. She instructed at St. Joseph School, Central City, (1964-67), Flaherty Public School, Flaherty, (1967-70), St. Peter of Antioch School, Waverly, (1970-73), Immaculate School, Owensboro, (1973-75) and Lourdes Elementary School, Nebraska City, Nebraska, (1975-77). She taught at St. Paul School, Leitchfield, (1977-85) where she was principal from 1983-85. She educated at Mary Carrico School, Knottsville, (1985-97), then returned to St. Paul as principal and teacher from 1997-2013. From 2013 until her passing, sister continued to instruct religious education at St. Paul School.



She was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Grayson Springs, to the late Dent Mudd and Evelyn Stith Mudd.



Sister was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Ray Mudd and Joseph Leo Mudd; three sisters, Elizabeth Ann, Julia Beatrice and Betty Jean Mudd; a niece, Danissa Kaye (Mudd) Lewis; a great-niece, Jennifer Ann Henderson; and a nephew-in-law, Scott Johnson.



Survivors include two brothers, Ralph Mudd (Cathy) of Philpot and John Mudd (Sue); two sisters, Martha Hill (Leon) and Sondra Gavieres (Vince), all of Clarkson; sister-in-law, Joyce Mudd of Leitchfield; 14 nieces and nephews, 32 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.



The funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial follows in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in Grayson Springs.



A walk-through visitation was held Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church. Prayer services were scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.



The family has requested no flowers. As a sign of sympathy, the family encourages donations be made to St. Paul Catholic School, 1812 St. Paul Road, Leitchfield KY 42754.

