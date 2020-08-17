Arnold McGuffin, 93, of Eastview, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.



He was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Constantine, the son of Homer and Angie Brown McGuffin. He was an Army veteran of World War II and worked as a concrete form setter for K.A. Barker Construction. He was a lifelong member of the Big Clifty Masonic Lodge No. 599 and enjoyed fishing and gardening as well as visiting with friends and family. He was faithful to his church and loved his family with all of his heart.



He is survived by his wife, Lela Hay McGuffin; his son, David McGuffin (Margaret); one grandchild, Shannon McGuffin (Amber); two great-grandchildren, Katie and Lilly McGuffin; three sisters, Nita Buchannan, Betty Colewell and Joyce Smith; and two brothers, John McGuffin (Katrina) and June McGuffin (Venice).



Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Finis McGuffin; and a sister, Artie Frutnight.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Eastview. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.



All those who wish to honor and remember Arnold McGuffin in person at the visitation or graveside service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store