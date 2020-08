Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey Ann Shellhart, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Keith Shellhart; her children, Tex Shellhart, Tim Shellhart and Ryan Shellhart; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



There will be no visitation. A private celebration of life will be held.



