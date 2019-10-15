Audrey L. King, 74, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include four daughters, Deborah "Red" Hayes (Dennis) and Judy Hudson (Mike), both of Caneyville, Becky Tomes of Leitchfield and Pamela Craine Allen of Whitesville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. King; and her parents, Minnie Johnson Duvall and Willie Duvall.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Oct. 16, 2019