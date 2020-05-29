Augusta Magadalene Johnson Blair, 90, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Leitchfield.
She was born June 10, 1929, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late E.W. and Lois Hayes Johnson. To this union were 10 children born. There were two sisters who passed away in infancy, Vernice and Virginia. In addition to her parents, other family members preceding her in death were her sisters Lorene Oller, Lucille Shirrell and Juanita Staggs, and one brother, Damon Johnson. Her husband of 65 years, Virgil Blair, passed away six months ago.
She was retired from American Tobacco Co. She worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and doing alterations. Augusta also enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was past Royal Matron of Amaranth. She was a member of the First United (Longfield) Baptist Church in Louisville.
She is survived by three sisters, Catherine Haynes and Opal Skaggs of Leitchfield and Marcella Mitchell of Georgetown. Several nieces and nephews are left to morn her passing and to remember her beautiful smile and sweet disposition.
Funeral services will be private. Private burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
She was born June 10, 1929, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late E.W. and Lois Hayes Johnson. To this union were 10 children born. There were two sisters who passed away in infancy, Vernice and Virginia. In addition to her parents, other family members preceding her in death were her sisters Lorene Oller, Lucille Shirrell and Juanita Staggs, and one brother, Damon Johnson. Her husband of 65 years, Virgil Blair, passed away six months ago.
She was retired from American Tobacco Co. She worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and doing alterations. Augusta also enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was past Royal Matron of Amaranth. She was a member of the First United (Longfield) Baptist Church in Louisville.
She is survived by three sisters, Catherine Haynes and Opal Skaggs of Leitchfield and Marcella Mitchell of Georgetown. Several nieces and nephews are left to morn her passing and to remember her beautiful smile and sweet disposition.
Funeral services will be private. Private burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.