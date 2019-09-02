Avery Grey Blankenship, 2 months, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her parents, Tommy Landan and Brianna Shartzer Blankenship; two sisters, Makenzie Blankenship and Sadie Blankenship; one brother, Jackson Blankenship; paternal grandparents Donnie and Meredith Roof and Bobby Blankenship; and maternal grandparents Howard Shartzer and Kim Matthews.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Chapel in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Williams Cemetery in Shrewsbury.
Visitation is after 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 3, 2019