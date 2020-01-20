Barbara Ann Byerline, 78, of Caneyville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include three sons, Kevin Byerline of Morgantown, Dale Byerline (Donna) of Leitchfield, and Todd Byerline (Tina) of Sherman, Ill.; and one daughter, Joleen Watson (Rory) of Warrensburg, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Byerline; her second husband, Don Jones; one son, John Byerline; and her parents, Marvin and Ida Young Cravens.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020