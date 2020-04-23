Barry Higdon, 69, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Bobbie Jean Wells Higdon; and one son, Brent Higdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley and Juanita Johnston Higdon.
According to his wishes, cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home. When permissible, the family will be holding a memorial service to honor Barry's life.
Published in The Record on Apr. 24, 2020