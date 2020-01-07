Bart A. Peerce, 60, of Clarkson, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Survivors include seven brothers and sisters, Donna Peerce, Vickie Peerce Shufer, R. Allan Peerce, Gregory Peerce (Debra), Karen Peerce Meredith (Steve), Marla Peerce Ward (Kenny) and Philip Peerce (Yvonda).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Jerline Peerce.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia. Burial is in St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Paul Catholic School.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020