Bennett Brooks, 93, of Caneyville, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence in Caneyville.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Survivors include his children, Boyd Brooks (Sue) of Short Creek, Lannie Brooks (Wanda) of Caneyville, Lattie Brooks of Morgantown, and Hattie Cornelius (Clay) of Morgantown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Baker Brooks; one son, Lloyd Brooks; one daughter, Wilma Evans;and his parents, Newton and Rena Elizabeth Woosley Brooks.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Woodcock Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 21, 2019