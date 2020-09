Or Copy this URL to Share

Berlin Williams, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.



Survivors include his brother, J.D. Williams of Louisville.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

