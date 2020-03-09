Beth Ann Woosley, 54, of Caneyville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Survivors includ her husband of 20 years, Mike Woosley; two daughters, Michelle Bryant (Brad) and Katy Newton (Josh); and two stepdaughters, Beth Woosley and Lora Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Woosley; and her parents, George and Charlotte Norris Stubblefield.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020