Betty H. Johnson, 82, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab.
Survivors include one son, Michael Bartlett of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Johnson; and her parents, Wilsie and Anna Lawrence Mercer Hale.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020