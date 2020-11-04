Betty Jean Wortham Small, 90, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
She was born July 7, 1930, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Charles E. Wortham and Marguerite Bratcher Wortham. She was a teacher for 27 years in Grayson County. Betty began her teaching career at Shrewsbury Elementary School and finished her career in 1997 at Caneyville Elementary School.
Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lyndon G. Small; her brother, Kendall Wortham; and five great-grandchildren, Aden James, Kendall Scott, Zander Paul, Barrett Alexander and Keeley Elizabeth Howard.
She is survived by her two children, David Small and Teresa Small Floyd; two grandchildren, Whitney Howard and Jordan Small; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Howard, Allyssa Howard, Levi Small and Ann Small. Betty also is survived by sister-in-law Barbara Wortham and dear friend Mary Jo Wilcher.
The family has requested that all services be private because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Smalls Grove Church, 14988 Beaver Dam Road, Caneyville KY 42721.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Small. Share your messages of condolences with the family of Betty Small at caneyvillememorial.com.