1/
Betty Jean Wortham Small
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Wortham Small, 90, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

She was born July 7, 1930, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Charles E. Wortham and Marguerite Bratcher Wortham. She was a teacher for 27 years in Grayson County. Betty began her teaching career at Shrewsbury Elementary School and finished her career in 1997 at Caneyville Elementary School.

Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lyndon G. Small; her brother, Kendall Wortham; and five great-grandchildren, Aden James, Kendall Scott, Zander Paul, Barrett Alexander and Keeley Elizabeth Howard.

She is survived by her two children, David Small and Teresa Small Floyd; two grandchildren, Whitney Howard and Jordan Small; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Howard, Allyssa Howard, Levi Small and Ann Small. Betty also is survived by sister-in-law Barbara Wortham and dear friend Mary Jo Wilcher.

The family has requested that all services be private because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Smalls Grove Church, 14988 Beaver Dam Road, Caneyville KY 42721.

Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Small. Share your messages of condolences with the family of Betty Small at caneyvillememorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
(270) 879-3966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved