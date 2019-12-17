Betty Lou Beckner, 87, of Clarkson, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include a nephew and niece, James and Josephine Miller, and niece Thelma Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Beckner; and her parents, James and Iva Layman Williams.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019